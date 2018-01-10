Sinclair, Imagine Strike Deal on Next-Gen Ad System

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group and Imagine Communications will collaborate on a next-gen ad management software platform aimed at giving broadcasters the tools needed to take advantage of new money-making models made possible by the next-generation ATSC 3.0 television standard, the station group and company said today.

Separately, the Advanced Television Systems Committee announced Jan. 9, that its membership has approved the last remaining individual standards making up the suite of ATSC 3.0 standards.

The development partnership with Imagine will ensure Sinclair and other broadcasters committed to ATSC 3.0 will be able to maximize the monetization opportunities of the new ATSC 3.0 IP-based delivery model by leveraging business systems that precisely target and geographically position advertising across available distribution channels and consumption models, said Sinclair CTO Del Parks. Under the agreement, the station group will help develop Imagine’s next-gen business process systems for traffic, ad sales and data analytics to enable unit- and impression-based buys, according to an Imagine press release.

Sinclair will oversee product development, drawing on its real-world insights on business and tech requirements. The goal is to develop a platform that will give all broadcasters the ability to address new advanced ad models. Sinclair will become a beta tester for both ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 ad platforms, the press release said.

ATSC 3.0 gives broadcasters access to an IP-based backchannel from viewers. That along with the enhancements envisioned for the new platform should enhance the competitive stance of local broadcasters and provide viewers with personalized, interactive content, it said. Imagine currently offers the xG modular, next-gen ad management platform.

More information is available on the Imagine Communications website.

For a comprehensive list of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.