Sinclair Broadcast, One Media to Deploy Next Gen TV

HUNT VALLEY, MD.—Sinclair Broadcast Group is striking while the iron is hot. After the FCC’s vote on Thursday, Nov. 16, to approve voluntary rollout of the next-generation TV standard ATSC 3.0 for broadcasters, Sinclair—and its subsidiary One Media—will deploy the standard on its stations nationwide.

As per the FCC’s order, broadcasters choosing to begin voluntary ATSC 3.0 transmission are required to partner with another broadcaster to simulcast ATSC 1.0 service to ensure OT Viewers of legacy DTV maintain their service. The 1.0 simulcasts must also deliver similar programming as the 3.0 channel for five years. Some exceptions will be available for things like ads, promos and programming features that take advantage of 3.0 capabilities.

“We have advocated for a robust, broadcast-centric digital standard since 1997, and we are gratified to see that the ATSC, broadcasters and the government have now agreed to do just that,” said Christopher Ripley, Sinclair’s president and CEO. “True mobile TV and data distribution, compatible with the internet, can now become a reality.”

