Sinclair and Mediacom Reach Retrans Agreement

HUNT VALLEY, MD.: Sinclair Broadcast Group said today it entered into a two-year retransmission consent agreement with Mediacom Communications for the continued carriage of 22 TV stations in 16 markets.



“We are very happy with the outcome of the negotiations and wish to acknowledge the professional and reasonable approach Mediacom took in these negotiations, which led to a mutually acceptable deal with no threat of service interruption to their subscribers,” said Barry Faber, executive vice president and general counsel of Sinclair.



The agreement comes as Sinclair remains locked in a retrans stand-off with Time Warner Cable, which has a deal with the Fox network by which it can bypass local stations for up to a year. Sinclair’s contract with Timer Warner expires Dec. 31. The broadcast group has 11 Fox affiliates among 33 stations in 21 cities at play with Time Warner.



Today’s announcement follows on a year-long agreement reached between Sinclair and Mediacom last January, after much haggling.-- Deborah D. McAdams