Sinclair and Feeding America Launch `Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief’

BALTIMORE & CHICAGO—Sinclair is partnering with Feeding America to launch Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief, an awareness and fundraising campaign to help provide 1 million meals to children and families across the U.S. this summer.

The campaign will also be supported through public service campaigns across the company’s owned and/or operated television stations, Tennis Channel, and multicast networks Comet, Charge!, TBD, and The Nest.

In partnership with Feeding America, Sinclair will produce content to air throughout the campaign, and Sinclair will also produce a 30-minute special which will spotlight ways to help children stay nourished and healthy throughout the summer, featuring interviews with Feeding America partner food banks across the country. The special will air on Sinclair’s television stations June 29 and 30, and the stations will stream an extended version of the special on their respective websites on June 27, Sinclair said.

In launching the effort, Sinclair noted that more than 20 Million children in America count on school meal programs. During the summer months, when school is out of session and school meals are no longer available, food banks step in to help get nutritious food to children during summer.

The Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief campaign will be supported by a $25,000 donation from Sinclair. The campaign will run throughout June and July.

Financial contributions to the campaign will help provide access to meals to children and families in their local community. Campaign contributions will go directly to the local Feeding America food bank, based on the zip code on the donor’s credit card. Through Feeding America, every $1 dollar donated helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

The Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief donation portal will be open throughout June and July, with Sinclair hosting a concentrated day of giving on June 20.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“With 1 in 5 kids facing hunger in America, this initiative is crucial in addressing the food insecurity that many children face during the summer months when school is not in session. After a successful campaign in 2022, we are proud to partner again with Feeding America to bridge the gap and help provide meals to the families in our communities,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operations officer and president of Local Media.

“All children need nutritious food for their well-being today and brighter futures tomorrow, said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America’s senior vice president of corporate partnerships. “We are so grateful for partners like Sinclair Broadcasting Group whose commitment to supporting Feeding America through its Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief campaign will help provide meals to children facing hunger this summer.”