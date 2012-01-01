Silverdraft builds on Utah Scientific routing

Utah Scientific announced that Silverdraft has installed Utah Scientific routing systems in its Mobileviz mobile production trailer. A super-computer-powered digital and visual effects (VFX) studio-on-wheels, Mobileviz is designed to sit alongside a production set or a post facility and provide all of the real-time processing power for the demands of today's film and HD television productions, including compositing, color correcting, 3-D processing and other visual effects.



With signal distribution provided by Utah Scientific routers within, as well as to and from Mobileviz, everyone involved in a production — directors, producers, cinematographers, editors, and VFX supervisors, through to make-up and wardrobe — can review material immediately and make on-the-spot adjustments as necessary.



Silverdraft has installed three Utah Scientific routing switchers to route the control and video signals throughout the high-performance mobile studio as it is being manipulated, and out to whomever needs to see the newly rendered video stream on the outside.



Housed in a 4RU frame that includes dual power supplies, dual controller cards and optional redundant crosspoints, the UTAH-400/64 offers matrix sizes from 8 x 8 to 64 x 64. It features signal presence detection, low power consumption, redundant power supplies, redundant control cards and an internal monitor matrix.



The UTAH-400 digital video switcher is accompanied by a UTAH-200 analog switcher, a compact routing switcher that provides flexible control, multiple formats and scalability in a 2RU box. It houses 16 input by 16 output video, stereo audio, control and a power supply. It can operate on its own or be configured to operate as an independent level of an existing Utah Scientific control system. UTAH-200 routers can be controlled by the SC-4 system controller, or an internal SC-400 controller can be added.



Also included in the installation is the UTAH-400/DATA router, a 64-port RS-422 router that switches machine control data in conjunction with the audio/video signal routing of a UTAH-400 digital routing switcher system. A high-speed data bus arrangement connects up to four frames to form larger routers with up to 256 ports.