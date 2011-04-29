Signiant provides solution at Microsoft

The Xbox 360 video game platform and Zune digital media player at Microsoft will use Signiant's content distribution management system to help enable the seamless and secure movement of video and gaming content into and out of the Windows Azure platform. The combination of the Signiant solution and the Windows Azure platform gives Xbox and Zune developers a comprehensive platform for aggregating content and code from a wide range of media companies, game developers and software engineering teams.

The teams behind Xbox and Zune are among the first software developers and media content delivery organizations to take advantage of the link between the Signiant Workflow Modeling Engine and the Windows Azure platform. Previously, the two development teams relied on third-party content delivery networks for delivery of video and gaming content to consumers. By facilitating the movement of large files, Signiant is enabling developers to take advantage of the complete portfolio of Windows Azure services, including the Windows Azure compute application hosting environment, Windows Azure virtual storage and the Windows Azure Content Delivery Network, which helps to enhance user performance and reliability by placing copies of data closer to users.