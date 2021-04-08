Signiant Partners With Germany's Broadcast Solutions Produkte und Service

LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant has extended its presence in Germany by partnering with Broadcast Solutions Produkte und Service, the company announced today.

Broadcast Solutions Produkte und Service will work with the Signiant EMEA team to build Signiant’s presence in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), the company said.

Broadcast Solutions Produkte und Service specializes in media workflows for the broadcast community and has hands-on experience with Signiant’s products, including the Media Shuttle SaaS solution and Manage+Agents and Jet.

“Media is a global and time-sensitive business and with our customers in Germany now adopting new formats such as 4K and 8K, Signiant solutions are a must have,” said Martin Schwöri, COO at Broadcast Solutions Produkte und Service. “We’re excited to partner with Signiant to bring its portfolio of marketing leading products to the media companies in the region.”