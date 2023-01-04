Signal Infrastructure Group Preps KQED for NextGen TV
The new Gates Air transmitter is NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 ready
BOULDER, Colo.—Signal Infrastructure Group (SIG) has announced that they have successfully completed commissioning a new ATSC 3.0 ready high-power channel 30 ULXTE90 transmitter from Gates Air at Sutro Tower in San Francisco for public broadcaster KQED.
SIG handled the design, specification, sourcing, installation, and commissioning of the new transmitter as a turn-key project to minimize the burden on KQED resources.
“SIG was able to complete this necessary and complex upgrade, which allowed my team to continue to focus on KQED’s day-to-day broadcast operations.” explained Donny Newenhouse, KQED vice president of broadcast operations & engineering.
SIG builds and operates broadcast transmission and software infrastructure to expand access to content and information in communities across the country, the company said, and it drew on a deep bench of engineering experience for this project.
