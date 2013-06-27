Shure Shipping Microflex Wireless Microphone Systems

NILES, ILL.— Shure Incorporated announced that Microflex Wireless Microphone Systems are now shipping. With a low-profile design, Microflex Wireless blends into diverse room settings across market segments, including corporate, academic, government and financial environments.



The enterprise-scale platform combines encryption-equipped boundary, gooseneck, handheld and hybrid-bodypack microphone options with intuitive features. These features include networked charging stations, AES-256 encryption of the wireless transmission, comprehensive control strings for programming third-party interfaces and browser-based software for complete system control. Dante digital audio networking is also integrated into the wireless access point, enabling users to transport low latency multichannel audio through a single Ethernet cable. This facilitates the transmission of audio and control through corporate networks, extending resource efficiency for A/V technicians and IT administrators.



Incorporating new digital wireless technology, Microflex actively scans available spectrum to coordinate clean, compatible frequencies for every microphone channel. The system also proactively detects and avoids any unexpected interference. For power management, smart lithium-ion rechargeable batteries deliver up to nine hours of continuous use, enable remote status monitoring while in the charger, and provide remaining runtime in hours and minutes through networked control systems. For applications that require “always on” usage, the transmitter is compatible with any standard USB power source.



Microflex Wireless is easy to configure and expand, providing flexible, custom solutions. Systems are available in four and eight channel versions and can be combined to support up to 32 compatible channels in the U.S./Americas or 64 channels in the European Union.



