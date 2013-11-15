Shure Mikes 2013 CMAs

Little Big Town perform onstage during the 47th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, United States. (Photo by Todd Wawrychuk/ABC via Getty Images)



NILES, ILL.—Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena hosted the 2013 CMA Awards with a live ABC telecast. For the sixth straight year, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley co-hosted the three hour-long awards ceremony.



Most vocal mics and in-ear monitor systems were wireless, provided by ATK Audiotek and performers chose their own preferred brands, with many using Shure UR Series Wireless Microphone Systems, according to Ryan Smith with Shure Artist Relations.



Shure’s premium condenser microphone, the KSM9, was used in performances by Vocal Group award winner Little Big Town, The Band Perry and Keith Urban. The SM58 capsule was selected by Brad Paisley, opening act Luke Bryan, New Artist winner Kacey Musgraves, double winner Florida Georgia Line (Best Duo and Single of the Year), as well as Rascal Flatts and Hunter Hayes.



During the performance of Pinnacle Award winner Taylor Swift, the band behind her included Alison Krauss, who chose a SM58 and Vince Gill who used a UR2/KSM9.



Throughout the show, most artists wore their own custom earphones for monitoring, with the PSM 1000 wireless system handling in-ear wireless duties. One major test of Shure wireless reliability was the collaboration by Hunter Hayes (U2/SM58) and Jason Mraz (U2/SM86).



James Stoffo, chief technology officer of Radio Active Designs, acted as RF coordinator for the event. Head audio producer for the show was Tom Davis, with Paul Sandweiss of Hollywood-based Sound Design Corporation taking the role of audio coordinator. The broadcast production mixes were handled by Mark King. Remote audio facilities were provided by the Music Mix Mobile (M3) truck, with Jay Vicari and John Harris swapping music mixes. Inside the arena, Rick Shimer of Blackhawk Audio from White House, Tenn., performed the music mixes, with Pat Baltzell covering the production mix. Monitor mixing was another team event, with Tom Pesa and Jason Spence manning the consoles.