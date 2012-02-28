Shotoku to Launch New Gemini Pan Bar Control System at NAB



At NAB 2012, Shotoku will launch the new Gemini PBCS system, which brings together two of Shotoku’s advanced products from its robotics and manual VR tracking product lines. The result is a remote pan & tilt head that is so perfectly synchronized with the manual head that they act as one. The PBCS is ideal for sports and locations that cameramen cannot easily access.



With control over the tracking speed, direction, range and ratio, at the touch of a button, any event can be captured close-up or telephoto, at low or high speed. Dedicated hardware tracking and a simple RS422 interconnection makes setup easy and ensure reliable operation. The Gemini system supports multiple remote heads, so a single operator can switch seamlessly between cameras to give any viewpoint on the action.



Shotoku will also show the latest version of its TR-T touch control system that enables any control system in any location to easily and rapidly re-configure control of cameras and studios in other physical locations, and the SPI-Touch positional calibration system for virtual studios.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Shotoku will be at booth C8528.