Shotoku Appoints David Shepherd to EMEA Post

STAINES, ENGLAND: Shotoku Broadcast Systems, maker of advanced manual and robotic camera support products, announced that David Shepherd has joined the company in the newly created position of EMEA sales manager, manual products.



Prior to joining Shotoku, Shepherd served in a management capacity for other high technology companies including RET UK Ltd., and Spire Technology, where he quickly rose from junior to senior sales positions, and Orion Distribution, Ltd. where he was ultimately responsible for 40 percent of the company’s turnover.



