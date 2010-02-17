ShortsHD launches across U.S. with OmniBus

Shorts International, the specialist short movie entertainment company, has launched its first U.S. channel, ShortsHD, using OmniBus Systems’ iTX transmission platform at its Broadcast Facilities Andrita Media Center in Los Angeles. ShortsHD is the HD version of ShortsTV, the short movie service already broadcast in the UK, France and Turkey, and is available to viewers across the United States via AT&T U-verse.

Schedules from Shorts' system are transferred from London to the iTX system at the Andrita Media Center via FTP, and content for the ShortsHD is transferred either by FTP or by hard disk.