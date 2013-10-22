SGL Integrates Sony’s Optical Disc Archive Via Flashnet

FAREHAM, ENGLAND— Software Generation Ltd has integrated Sony’s Optical Disc Archive technology via its FlashNet archive manager.



The integration gives SGL users access to a greater choice of storage devices in DR, production, news and sports workflows. Sony’s Optical Disc Archive stores data in a compact cartridge with twelve optical discs for file-based archiving.



SGL FlashNet enables Sony’s scalable Optical Disc Archive users to store media safely and easily. This combination opens up a world of workflow possibilities from disaster recovery solutions to management of archive material over disparate geographic areas. Sony’s Optical Disc Archive can also sit anywhere within a workflow, not simply as an ‘end of process’ archive.