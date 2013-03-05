SGL, EVS Join Forces to Improve Archiving

FAREHAM, U.K. —Software Generation Ltd. has formed a new technology partnership with EVS.



The partnership will see SGL FlashNet integrated with IPDirector, EVS’ suite of video production management applications, enabling broadcasters and production companies to transfer media from live production servers to the archive library through EVS’ IP2Archive module in IPDirector.



The FlashNet archive provides high availability for a combination of disk and tape storage. With LTO technology, EVS servers’ storage capabilities can be expanded.



FlashNet’s clustered architecture adds a software management layer around the physical storage for a mix of storage platforms and to provide a technology-proof buffer between the EVS environment and the archive storage. Disk or tape storage may be added, and capacity can be increased, without affecting the associated workflows.



SGL FlashNet can be added to provide offline storage of content. Archiving and retrieving material to and from FlashNet is handled by IPDirector’s IP2Archive module, a digital archive management tool that provides an integrated workflow between production and archive systems.



“As the catalogue of content grows over time, simply adding more disk storage isn’t ideal for longer-term offline storage,” said Nicolas Bourdon, senior vice president marketing at EVS. “By integrating IPDirector and SGL FlashNet, we’ve provided a seamless way for broadcasters to archive their production content.”



