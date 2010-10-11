Sezmi Adopted by Malaysian ISP for Quad-play

BELMONT, CALIF., and KUALA LAMPUR: Sezmi and YTL Communications, the Internet arm of Malaysian utilities and infrastructure company YTL Corp., today announced a partnership to launch a converged TV and Internet service by the end of 2011.



Sezmi, a “wireless” cable provider that launched in the United States earlier this year, said the Malaysian service would be the first wireless quad-play of its type. The service package will include voice, data, fixed and mobile TV over a hybrid broadcast and 4G network. Sezmi said it will design and manage the build-out of the digital TV network, providing the platform and professional services to deploy the systems required “to operate the hybrid television service in a manner that is integrated with a broad range of consumer devices.” Sezmi will supply content through existing partnerships for live TV, video-on-demand and Internet availability.



The project mark’s Sezmi’s entry into international markets.



“Through our partnership with YTL, Sezmi is helping to deliver an unprecedented range of new wireless services that dramatically raises the bar for television entertainment,” said Buno Pati, cofounder and chief executive officer of Sezmi. “We are very excited to work with a partner like YTL who is passionately committed to such an extraordinary transformation of Malaysia towards a new digital era.”



See...

June 21, 2010: “Sezmi Launches in 10 More Markets”

Sezmi, the company pushing a set-top consolidated over-the-air TV offering, is launching service in 10 more markets.



November 16, 2009: “Sezmi Secures Another $25 Million”

Sezmi, a company poised to offer wireless cable TV, said today it secured $25 million in third-round funding.