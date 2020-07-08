SES Tapped to Handle Playout, Distribution for BBC Studios

LUXEMBOURG—SES has been selected by BBC Studios (BBCS) and its subsidiary UKTV to manage the playout and distribution of more than 50 linear channels, as well as their associated video on demand services via a new multi-year agreement.

SES will now provide playout, content processing, distribution and VOD services for the delivery of BBCS and UKTV content to affiliates across the globe and in the U.K. The services will be based on SES’s European global delivery services—technical playout infrastructure will be provided from SES’s new London facility; the company’s Munich playout facility will oversee operational management.

“Our London and Munich service delivery approach is specially crafted so that broadcasters and production houses like BBCS and UKTV can focus on producing great content while we take care of the content preparation, playout and delivery,” said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “This dual facility approach is fundamental to our success in ensuring that we have always-on, fully backed-up content delivery services and will enable us to provide the highest quality of service for BBCS.”

“By selecting SES, we believe we have found a partner that is committed to delivering innovation and can meet our business needs going into the future,” added Marcus Arthur, president, U.K., Ireland BBC Studios & CEO UKTV.

The deal is said to also build on BBCS and UKTV’s desire for cloud innovation in the media industry, per SES’s announcement.