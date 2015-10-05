SES Offers Services to Insight UHDTV Channel
MUNICH & CANNES, FRANCE—Television Entertainment Reality Network’s new Ultra HD channel, Insight, launches today, Oct. 5, in Asia and Europe. With it, SES Platform Services GmbH has announced a long-term agreement to provide a range of services to the channel from content management to linear and non-linear distribution.
All of Insight,’s content is stored on Fluid MAM, a secure, managed cloud environment for video content and metadata management and distribution to any platform. Based on this, SES will supply a flexible playout technology, including multi-level quality checks and content segmentation. SES is also encoding the signals—H.264 for HD, HEVC for UHD—and the uplink to the Astra satellites. For the non-linear distribution, SES will prepare and deliver livestreams and VOD-content to Insight’s OTT platforms.
With the launch of Insight Europe now has three Ultra HD channels available.
