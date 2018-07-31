SES Offers To Reimburse Broadcasters’ C-Band Antenna Registration Fee

Satellite service provider SES says it will reimburse broadcasters for the cost of registering C Band receive antennas with the FCC.

Although the details of how to apply for the SES reimbursement of the registration fee have not yet been formalized, a company spokesman confirmed July 31 that the funds would be made available to both radio and TV broadcasters seeking to register their antennas.

[Read: FCC Advances Goal of Opening C-Band, Enhances EAS Testing]

The FCC is moving to open the 3.7–4.2GHz band for shared use with wireless operators. The agency opened a window for C Band operators with existing fixed satellite service Earth stations to register their antennas to reduce the likelihood of harmful interference being created in the band.

The FCC may choose to take into account only licensed or registered Earth stations for interference protection for the new service in the band, SES said.

The cost of registering an earth station has been reduced from $1,100 to $435. According to the SES spokesman, information about how to apply for reimbursement of the fee will be made available.

In the meantime, the company has made FCC Form 312 Main Form used to register available on its website.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]