SES Installs Telestream Monitor at Remote Broadcast Center

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—SES has gone with Telestream to provide a number of new technologies to its new London-based remote broadcast center that will provide system timing, waveform monitoring and quality control.

The SES broadcast center provides playout infrastructure for linear TV channels and can support HD formats and HDR services. While based in London, the network management is operated in Munich.

Telestream’s SPG800A sync generators for system timing applications and its PRISM SDI/IP waveform monitor for all video monitoring and QC applications have been installed at the broadcast center.

SPG800A comes with an ECO8000 change-over unit with newly released firmware that enables full remote operation through a web user interface. This enables the SES teams in Munich to switch network timing sources or GPS receivers remotely without being on-site in London.

The PRISM monitors, meanwhile, serve as the main tool for monitoring SDI signal quality and deep video analysis. Telestream’s “NoVNC Access” allows engineers in Munich to remotely operate and view all PRISM functions through a browser connection.