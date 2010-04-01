Sensio, Teranex to Demo Integrated 3D Platform at NAB

At the NAB Show, Sensio Technologies is collaborating with Teranex Systems to demonstrate integration of the Sensio 3D encoder and decoder IP cores within the Teranex VC100 Universal Frame Synchronizer and Format Converter. The technology integration, on display at the Teranex booth (N1115) showcases how easily Sensio’s professional-quality 3D technology can be incorporated into best-of-breed broadcast products to simplify broadcasters’ move into 3D broadcasting on current and future infrastructures.



“Sensio’s reputation for innovation in 3D technologies is in line with our reputation for innovation in image processing, making this partnership a natural fit,” said Mike Poirier, general manager of Teranex “Teranex was a key player in the transition from SD to HD, and moving on to 3D — the next wave of technological innovation — is a natural evolution for us. Our broadcast customers are looking for this technology, and we look forward to highlighting this exciting 3D solution at the 2010 NAB Show.”



The Sensio 3D technology is a professional grade frame-compatible stereoscopic compression technology. The Sensio 3D encoder combines two streams, coming from any video source, into a single stream that can be transmitted throughout the existing broadcasting infrastructure for visually lossless encoding that yields outstanding results. Sensio’s 3D decoder IP core runs efficiently on Teranex’s VC100 platform, taking advantage of its real-time processing technology. The dual-channel VC100 architecture is ideally suited to handle left and right eye processing and this capability enables broadcast of high-quality 3D programming on today’s 1.485 Gbps infrastructures.