Sensio Signs Licensing Agreement With Paramount Pictures for 3D Movies

MONTREAL, ONTARIO, CANADA – Sensio Technologies announced a 3D VOD licensing agreement with Paramount Pictures to make select 3D movies available for on-demand rental on Sensio’s 3DGO! service. Available across the United States starting next month on selected devices, 3DGO! is a dedicated 3D transactional VOD service that offers 3D content to consumers whose 3DTVs support the Sensio Hi-Fi 3D technology.



The agreement with Paramount Pictures covers some of the highest-grossing 3D movies released in the last few years, which will roll out in the United States according to specific availability windows. Titles coming soon to 3DGO! for 3D on-demand rental include “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” DreamWorks Animation’s “Kung Fu Panda 2,” “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never,” “Top Gun” and “Hugo.”



3DGO! is a dedicated 3D VOD service. Sensio said that neither a subscription nor additional equipment is required.3DGO! uses the Senseio Hi-Fi 3D technology, a frame-compatible technology providing high-fidelity stereoscopic images using conventional 2D channels.