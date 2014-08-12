Sensio Obtains U.S. Patent on Temporal Interpolation for 3DTVs

MONTREAL, QUEBEC—Sensio Technologies Inc. announced that the U.S. patent office has issued U.S. patent No. 8804842 relating to a method to generate new images in order to increase the frame rate for 3D viewing. Similar patents have already been issued in China and Japan, in April 2013 and January 2014 respectively, and one more is currently pending in Europe. This new patent brings Sensio’s portfolio to 17 issued patents and 13 pending in 12 different patent families.

Temporal interpolation is a technique commonly used by 120 or 240 Hz 2D television sets to increase the frame rate of a video program. Movies, which are normally shot at 24 frames per second (fps or Hz), can be converted to higher frame rates such as 60 fps or even 120 fps before being displayed on HD television sets. The method to which this patent pertains enables leveraging the power of frame rate conversion to ensure a smooth and flicker-free 3D playback.

“With the issuance of this new patent, our 3D temporal interpolation portfolio has been enhanced to include an important new territory, and we are even more motivated to quickly set up our new patent licensing program,” said Sensio President and CEO Nicholas Routhier. “We strongly believe in the commercial potential of this program, and we are satisfied by the range of the claims that we have just obtained.”