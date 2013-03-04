Sensio Does 3D VOD Deal With Disney

MONTREAL, QUEBEC and BURBANK, CALIF. – Sensio Technologies Inc. announced a 3D VOD content license agreement with The Walt Disney Studios to make 3D movies available for on-demand rental on Sensio’s 3DGO! service, beginning in March on selected devices across the United States. 3DGO! is a dedicated 3D transactional video-on-demand service for use with 3DTVs that support the SensioHi-Fi 3D technology.



More than 20 Disney titles will be made available in the United States initiatlly, according to specific availability windows. Sample titles include “Brave” and “Frankenweenie.”