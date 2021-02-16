Sennheiser Emphasizing Pro Biz, Seeking Partner for Consumer Division

WEDEMARK, Germany—Sennheiser is shuffling its business strategy, announcing that it will commit more of its resources to its three divisions focusing on professional services, while seeking a partner to invest in its consumer business.

Sennheiser is made of four business units: pro audio, business communications, Neumann and consumer electronics. Each group, as Sennheiser co-CEO Andreas Sennheiser points out, is characterized by different customer groups, customer requirements, product life cycles and market dynamics.

“To be best able to exploit the potential in each of these markets, we are concentrating on our own resources on the three business areas in the professional division and are looking for a strong partner to invest in our consumer business,” said Daniel Sennheiser, the company’s other co-CEO.

The consumer electronics division consists of the headphone market and soundbar business, which includes the true wireless headphone market.

“Our products are known for the best sound and for delivering a unique sound experience. These crucial aspects are at the heart of the purchasing decision for our customers in the premium headphones, enhanced hearing, audiophile and soundbars segments," explained Daniel Sennheiser. “These are the strengths that we want to work with a partner to build upon.”

As for the greater focus on Sennheiser’s professional divisions, the company plans to independently invest in its sound competence and its market presence and visibility, per the announcement.

“All business units are to emerge strengthened from the planned repositioning. With a strong partner at our side to invest in our consumer business, we will be even better equipped to play to our strengths—and to continue to bring the benefit of these strengths to our customers,” said Daniel Sennheiser.

Andreas Sennheiser added: “For over 75 years, Sennheiser has stood for excellent technology and unique audio experiences. In doing so, we always focus on the needs of our customers. And we will continue to do so in the future.”

