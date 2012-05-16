Sencore training goes online

Sencore has launched a new feature to its ProCare training program. This newest addition to Sencore's ProCare customer support and professional services offering includes a variety of training courses that can be delivered on-site at the customer's facility or remotely via the Web.



The Sencore ProCare training program will initially include courses focused on the company's MRD 3187B modular receiver decoder, TSS series transport stream servers, and comprehensive VideoBRIDGE monitoring system probes and software. Sencore also offers an MPEG refresher course covering transport stream structure and MPEG standards and concepts, and an MPEG/IP course covering MPEG-over-IP video streaming concepts, standards and applications. Custom courses can also be designed based on customer requirements for specific products or technology topics. Additional topics will be added based on customer demand.



Sencore's global ProCare customer support program also offers 24/7 support, system planning and consultation, as well as on-site installation, integration assistance, service, support and troubleshooting.