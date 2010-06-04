Sencore server resolves split-spot cable conundrum for KSEE-TV

KSEE-TV, the NBC affiliate in Fresno, CA, is deploying a Sencore TSS3530A video server to support frame-accurate, split-spot ad insertion.

At the station, commercial audio and video content — sourced as a transport stream file — is converted into MPEG-2 and AC3 files, and transrated for insertion by Telestream FlipFactory. Along with its relevant 608/708 closed captioning, the fully prepped content is then stored in a playlist on the TSS3530A server. Commercial spots are delivered from DG Systems as either SD or HD MPEG, and the Telestream platform then encodes a Transport Stream (.TS file) at 1080i. One of three streams in the network multiplex is selected for insertion.

As network content flows through the server, ASI-in/ASI-out, Avid Sundance automation triggers frame-accurate, cut-in and cut-out of clips from the stored stream. Integrated by Sencore partner Heartland Video Systems, the solution enables KSEE to split advertising spots — playing cable TV ads in off-air programming for noncable subscribers, and different ads for cable subscribers.

Sencore’s video server provides a platform for as many as four concurrent ASI ingest and playout ports, plus GigE ingest and streaming of unicast and multicast traffic. Features include delay, playlist, demultiplex and remultiplex of live and stored streams, faster-than-real-time segment concatenation and a cutter utility.

The TSS3530A server is equipped to process SD and HD in both MPEG-4/H.264 and MPEG-2 formats, eliminating the need to upgrade if a content provider moves to HD or to a new codec. Because the server works in the compressed domain, audio and video quality remains high and onboard storage is abundant.