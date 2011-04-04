Sencore partners with Consult Service to cover Europe

Video delivery and testing company Sencore is ramping up its European presence through a master distribution agreement with Consult Service (CS) to represent its solutions in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). With its focus on broadcasting customers in the region, CS will provide localized sales, consulting and support for Sencore’s entire line of video distribution and test and measurement equipment from its offices in Neuss, Germany.

CS operates in several broadcast segments, representing leading manufacturers of equipment for TV stations, satellite newsgathering, cable network operators and IPTV or Web TV providers. CS will distribute Sencore’s TXS 3453 transcoder, SMD 989 DVB-S2 modulator, MRD 3187B receiver-decoder and the company's complete line of monitoring, measurement and analysis tools, including the TSM 1770 transport stream monitor.