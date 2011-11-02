Sencore names new director

Dr. Tom Lookabaugh, CTO of Entropic Communications, is now on the Sencore board of directors. Dr. Lookabaugh has more than 20 years of experience in developing communications technology solutions for the satellite, cable, telcocommunications and broadcast industries. As CTO of Entropic, he is responsible for supporting the company's business strategy by defining and driving the company's technology and advanced architectures roadmap.

Prior to joining Entropic, Dr. Lookabaugh held a variety of executive positions, including CEO at PolyCipher, a cable industry joint-venture owned by Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications, where he led development of new cryptography and security systems for the U.S. cable industry.

Dr. Lookabaugh also served as president of Harmonic's Convergent Systems division, as well as president of the DiviCom division of C-Cube Microsystems. He holds a Ph.D in electrical engineering and master's degrees in statistics, engineering management and electrical engineering from Stanford University, as well as a bachelor's degree in engineering physics from the Colorado School of Mines.