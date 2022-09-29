Sencore MRD 7000 Receiver Decoder Receives JT-NM Tested Badges

SIOUX FALL, S.D.—The Sencore MRD 7000 Multichannel Multiformat Receiver Decoder has received JT-NM tested badges for SMPTE ST 2110 and AWMA NMOS following a test event in Wuppertal, Germany, in August, the company said today.

The JT-NM Tested Program provides documented insight into vendor conformance with SMPTE standards, AMWA NMOS specifications and performance in real-world scenarios, it said.

The Sencore MRD 7000 decodes up to four times the services in 1RU with support for all common video codecs up to 4:2:2 10-bit/UHD with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG), the company said.

With up to eight services (16 channels) of audio processing, the device supports MPEG 1/2, AAC and Dolby AC3/AC3+/Dolby E/ATMOS. Output options include 4 x 3G-SDI, 12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0B and SMPTE ST 2110 with NMOS support.

The easy-to-use unit has a straightforward user interface and web APIs. It is backed by Sencore’s ProCare support engineers.