Sencore MRD 7000 Receiver Decoder Receives JT-NM Tested Badges
The unit was tested extensively for ST 2110 and NMOS at an event in Germany this summer
SIOUX FALL, S.D.—The Sencore MRD 7000 Multichannel Multiformat Receiver Decoder has received JT-NM tested badges for SMPTE ST 2110 and AWMA NMOS following a test event in Wuppertal, Germany, in August, the company said today.
The JT-NM Tested Program provides documented insight into vendor conformance with SMPTE standards, AMWA NMOS specifications and performance in real-world scenarios, it said.
The Sencore MRD 7000 decodes up to four times the services in 1RU with support for all common video codecs up to 4:2:2 10-bit/UHD with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG), the company said.
With up to eight services (16 channels) of audio processing, the device supports MPEG 1/2, AAC and Dolby AC3/AC3+/Dolby E/ATMOS. Output options include 4 x 3G-SDI, 12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0B and SMPTE ST 2110 with NMOS support.
The easy-to-use unit has a straightforward user interface and web APIs. It is backed by Sencore’s ProCare support engineers.
More information is available on the company’s website (opens in new tab).
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
