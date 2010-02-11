Sencore Gear Aids CBS in Super Bowl Coverage



Sencore has announced that its MRD3187 receiver decoder was selected by CBS for use in connection with the network’s coverage of Super Bowl XLIV events. The Sencore product was paired with a Fujitsu IP-9500 HD encoder for transmission of both the “The Early Show” and “The CBS Weekend News” programs from Sun Life Stadium in Miami to CBS network operations in New York.



“The Super Bowl is one of our biggest events of the year, and the technology we deploy throughout the weekend--for live news programming and game day coverage--must deliver a high-quality HD picture with the lowest possible delay,” said Mel Olinsky, director of operations at CBS Evening News. “The Sencore-Fujitsu decoder/encoder combination allowed us to meet our requirements for picture and enhance the viewing experience for football fans around the world.”



The Fujitsu/Sencore encoder/decoder combo allowed the network to send live HD content as MPEG-4 transmissions from Miami to New York, where they edited and then recompressed for broadcast. The equipment was also used to provide live news coverage from Lummus Park in South Beach, Fla.



