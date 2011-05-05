Sencore, DekTec renew global partnership agreement

Sencore has renewed a global partnership agreement with Netherlands-based DekTec. Effective March 1, 2011, the partnership enables both companies to continue jointly developing products and sharing technologies to meet the needs of global customers. In addition to broadening the two companies' respective customer bases, the agreement will allow SENCORE to sell the codeveloped products outside North America and enable DekTec to expand its presence within North America.

Sencore will continue to offer the full line of DekTec comprehensive signal-monitoring solutions in North America, including the DTU series. These portable test and measurement solutions provide analysis and monitoring of terrestrial signals including 8-VSB, QAM A/B/C, DVB-T (COFDM) and NTSC RF channels. In addition, the DTU series features ASI/SDI output adapters that offer a convenient option for operators looking to monitor and play out transport streams such as MPEG-2 (DVB-ASI) or uncompressed SDI. Accompanying software provides complete and reliable analysis and logging capabilities, along with transport stream recording.