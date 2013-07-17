Seattle Mariners Debuts Fujinon HD Imagery on Big Board at Safeco

WAYNE, N.J.— Seattle Mariners debuted a new Panasonic Lighthouse HD LED video display featuring imagery from new HD camera equipment put into service just before the season opener.



The new equipment includes: two Grass Valley LDX 80 Premiere multi-format studio/field cameras paired with two Fujinon XA77x9.5 HD telephoto field lenses. The Seattle Mariners also ordered a Fujinon HA14x4.5 super wide-angle HD ENG/EFP lens for use on a Sony PMW500-HD02 XDCAM camcorder. A second XDCAM camcorder is paired with a Fujinon ZA22x7.6BERD ENG/EFP HD lens acquired last year.



The new 11,425 square foot Panasonic LED display is roughly eight times larger than the Safeco’s previous video display.



“Considering the size of our new, widescreen HD video board, it’s critical to have acquisition gear that can produce exceptional HD picture quality that stays clear and sharp on such a massive display,” said Yezmin E. Blue, BSCS, CBTE, manager of broadcast engineering for the Seattle Mariners.



“With 81 regular season home games and over 450 private events annually, our cameras and lenses are in constant use, often in windy, rainy, or dusty conditions,” Blue added. “We’re committed to producing the best possible big-screen video show and these rugged, reliable Fujinon lenses enable us to do that.”



To cover action on the field, the two studio cameras are situated on tripods on the club level behind home plate. Video signals are carried over 1,000 feet via triax cable to the control room, also on the club level, where they’re switched using a Ross Vision production switcher. The two camcorders are shoulder-mounted, and VistaLink HD RF wireless transmission systems enable the operators to freely rove the stands for crowd shots. The video for the HD screen is also displayed on TVs throughout the concourse and suites.