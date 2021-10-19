SDVI, TMT Insights Partner On Rally Media Supply Chain Platform Deployments

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Cloud-native media supply chain provider SDVI and professional services and software development firm TMT Insights today announced a new deployment partnership for SDVI’s Rally media supply chain platform.

Leveraging TMT Insight’s professional services expertise, the companies aim to accelerate integration and deployment of Rally and to help customers optimize their implementation of the platform, SDVI said.

"Our relationship with TMT Insights ensures that customers who need design and deployment assistance when modernizing their media supply chains can work with a trusted partner, validated by SDVI," said Andy Brinck, vice president of alliances for SDVI. "TMT's expertise with our Rally platform, and the company's ability to provide the kind of services that our customers need will accelerate the design, deployment and optimization of their cloud-based supply chains."

TMT Insights offers strategy and CXO advisory, cloud transformation, process and workflow re-engineering and development services to clients. The company has invested in building the skills needed to design, develop, sell and deploy Rally solutions, it said.

Among the first fruits of the partnership are Anuvu and Funimation Global Group, which have migrated work to the Rally platform, it said.

"As the global leader in anime, Funimation needs deep insight into our fandom, and the technology and data we use, maintain and employ is critical to our success," said Rahul Purini, COO of Funimation Global Group. "With TMT's expertise and the capabilities of the Rally platform, we have a partner who understands our business and can help us achieve our fan-first growth."

The SDVI Rally media supply chain platform deploys all of the applications and infrastructure required to create a dynamic, responsive media supply chain in the cloud. It frees users from traditional infrastructure constraints and empowers business leaders to make smart business decisions quickly and accelerate time to revenue, it said.