SDI Media Appoints Doug Roberts VP, GM

LOS ANGELES— SDI Media has appointed Doug Roberts as vice president and general manager of access services. He will be responsible for strengthening SDI’s access services team and infrastructure, ensuring the company delivers quality-driven, multilingual access services to broadcasters, cable-casters, studios, and internet-content providers. The position is based out of the company’s Los Angeles headquarters.



This role was created in response to the increasing demand for live and offline closed captioning and subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing (SDH), as well as audio description services. By focusing on access services, SDI will complement its end-to-end localization offerings, enabling the company to further improve timelines and efficiency for its customers, while enabling customers to meet the legal requirements for access services.



Roberts has been involved in captioning, transcription, subtitling and video post-production for over 25 years. After holding senior positions at NCI and VITAC, Roberts later on to become chief operating officer and owner of Closed Captioning Services. Most recently, Roberts served as president of The DRBC Group and has been working with SDI as a consultant.



