SCTE to Recognize Award Winners at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo ’23

EXTON, Pa.—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs subsidiary, will present its annual SCTE Awards at the 40th Anniversary Expo Celebration on October 18, 2023. The evening Expo Celebration will honor this year’s winners and celebrate the groundbreaking achievements of the organization’s members.

SCTE will recognize leaders who are making significant contributions in the cable industry including Excellence in Standards, Learning & Development and Women in Technology, as well as the Young Leader Award.

SCTE will recognize distinguished individuals for their contributions in several categories, including:

Chairman's Award Winner—Elad Nafshi (EVP, Chief Network Officer, Comcast)

Excellence in Standards Award Winner—Tim Cooke (Director of Product Management, Amphenol Broadband Solutions)

Excellence in Learning & Development Award Winner—Jeramy Allen (Director, Learning Engagement, Comcast)

Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Rising Leader Award Winner—Serge Kasongo (Director, National Field Connectivity & Operations, Comcast)

Hall of Fame Inductee—Ed Marchetti (Retired, former SVP of Engineering Operations, Comcast)

In a press statement announcing the awards and event, SCTE Board Chair Guy McCormick said, “Elad Nafshi is acknowledged as an exceptional leader among the cable and entertainment industries. He drives Comcast’s strategy for the nation’s largest gigabit internet network and is recognized as a global leader in 10G technology enabling Comcast to deliver a next-generation broadband experience to millions of homes and businesses. An innovative technology leader, Elad has a strategic perspective by which to build new platforms to advance core businesses and drive results in a rapidly evolving environment,” said.

The SCTE Member of the Year and Chapter Leader of the Year will be announced at the annual industry award ceremony. Induction into the SCTE Hall of Fame requires more than 20 years of industry service.

A ticket to the SCTE Award Reception is included with full conference registration. Exhibitors and attendees with floor passes may purchase a ticket to reception on the Expo registration page.

The 40th SCTE Cable-Tec Expo will be held October 16–19, 2023, in Denver, Colorado.