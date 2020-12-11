SCTE-ISBE and CableLabs Finalize Merger

LOUISVILLE, Colo.—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and its global arm, the International Society of Broadcast Expert, have officially voted to make SCTE-ISBE a subsidiary of CableLabs. The merger will become official as of Jan. 1, 2021.

The decision to combine CableLabs and SCTE-ISBE, which has been around for more than 50 years, is to increase industry collaboration and accelerate progress toward 10G by streamlining cable technology innovation, according to CableLabs announcement.

“By formally combining our efforts and expertise, we aim to further accelerate our innovation and deployment efforts—a mutually-beneficial move for all our respective members and the global cable industry as a whole,” said Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs.

SCTE-ISBE said that it will make no cutbacks to its staff or programming as a result of the move.