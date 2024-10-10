SCTE Foundation Offers $2,500 Grants To Cable Broadband Workers Affected by Hurricanes

EXTON, Pa.—Cable broadband industry employees affected by Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Milton may seek financial assistance from the SCTE Foundation Disaster Support Fund, the foundation said today.

The funds, available immediately, support grants of up to $2,500 for industry employees affected by the hurricane. Monies are meant to assist those affected while they seek assistance from other sources, such as insurance policies claims and the government.

Given the amount of hardship stemming from the storms, the foundation said, it will prioritize fund allocation to assist those with the greatest need first.

The SCTE Foundation also has launched a webpage where those wishing to donate can help fund the effort. Visitors to the foundation’s website should select Disaster Support Fund from the drop-down menu on the donation form, it said.