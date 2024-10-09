Comcast Opens 261,000 Free Xfinity WiFi Hotspots Across Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—With Hurricane Milton expected to make landfall as one of the strongest hurricanes to hit west Florida in recent years, Comcast has announced that it has opened more than 261,000 Xfinity WiFi Hotspots in areas the company serves across Florida.

The move to open up the free and public hotspots to anyone within Comcast’s coverage area is designed to help residents and emergency personnel stay connected ahead of Milton's landfall, the Philadelphia-based cable operator said.

“With this second storm impacting Florida so soon, we want to do all we can to help those affected by Milton stay connected,” Comcast Senior Vice President, Florida Region Jeff Buzzelli said. “Whether it is video calling loved ones or receiving the latest safety information, being able to get online is critical. We hope opening these hotspots across the state will give Floridians one more tool to support them.”

In preparation for Milton’s potential impact on Florida, Comcast reported that it is positioning crews and equipment to respond immediately in the event of network damage. Updates on Comcast's response to Milton is available at: florida.comcast.com.

For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks, and businesses, visit xfinity.com/wifi.

To access a hotspot, Comcast said, users within range should select the “xfinitywifi” network on their device’s list of available networks, then launch a browser. Sign-in options will appear for both Xfinity customers and non-customers.

Xfinity Internet customers can sign in with their account credentials and will automatically connect to any nearby Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future. Alternatively, a subscriber can download the Xfinity WiFi Hotspots app and sign in with their account credentials.

Non-Xfinity Internet subscribers need to look for the "Get Connected" section and agree to the Terms and Conditions to be connected. Noncustomers can renew their complimentary sessions every two hours while the hotspots are open.