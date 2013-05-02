SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Pre-Registration Opens

EXTON, PA.—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers has opened discounted online preregistration for the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2013, which will be held Oct. 21-24.

The opening-day symposium is entitled “Creating the Cable Generalist,” and both the expo and the symposia will take place at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Kevin Hart, executive vice president and CTO of Cox Communications, is the Expo 2013 program chairman.



In conjunction with SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2013, SCTE is instituting new early-bird pricing for both non-members and members. Nonmembers who register by June 12 will save $235 off the on-site cost; SCTE members who register by the same date will save $385 off the nonmember sticker price.



Non-members who join SCTE (a $68 fee) are immediately eligible for the member pre-registration discount. Join by visiting the Member Services section of www.scte.org or by calling 800-542-5040.



SCTE Cable-Tec Expo will offer learning events and demonstrations, as well as peer-to-peer interaction and networking.



The expo will explore current technical challenges; hands-on, technology-centric exhibits; technical workshops; the International Cable-Tec Games; the IP Challenge, highlighting expertise in IP networking and engineering; and other events.



Expo exhibitor, advertiser and sponsor opportunities are available. For more information on exhibit space, please contact Lori Bower. To request information, contact Heather Gosciniak.



