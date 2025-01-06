Scripps Renews NBC Affiliation Agreements

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Co. has announced that it has concluded a new multiyear network affiliation agreement covering all 11 Scripps-owned NBC stations.

The NBC deal follows Scripps’ successful affiliation agreement renewal with CBS last fall, which covered Scripps-owned stations including WTVF Nashville and CBS-affiliated markets in Montana.

The new NBC agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2025, includes WGBA Green Bay, Wisconsin; WTMJ Milwaukee; KRIS Corpus Christi, Texas; KTGF Great Falls, Montana; KTVH Helena, Montana; WLEX Lexington, Kentucky; KOAA Colorado Springs, Colorado; KJRH Tulsa, Oklahoma; KSBY San Luis Obispo, California; WPTV West Palm Beach, Florida; and KSHB Kansas City, Missouri.

“This expanded agreement recognizes our decades-long partnership with NBC as well as the importance of our TV stations in providing trusted local news reporting, emergency weather alerts and community coverage to these markets,” Dean Littleton, Scripps executive vice president, media broadcast operations, said. “Moreover, it illustrates the ongoing strength of the network-affiliate model and the enduring value of our local stations.”

“We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with Scripps, bringing their viewers the leading broadcast network and vital entertainment, news and sports content,” NBCUniversal president, affiliate relations Phil Martzolf said. “As we enter 2025 and look forward to exciting programming like the NBA, we will continue to work with our partners to innovate our NBC offerings on behalf of viewers nationwide.”