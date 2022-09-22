Scripps, NuTime Media Partner to Attract Sponsors Targeting Black Audiences

ATLANTA—Scripps Networks has hired NuTime Media, a Black-owned media ad sales representation company with offices in New York and Chicago, to help it better monetize the expansive Black audiences that consistently watch the Scripps portfolio of networks, led by Bounce and ION.

Scripps reported that ION and Bounce lead in delivering Black viewers for Scripps Networks, along with Court TV, ION Mystery and Grit, delivering more key African American demos than nearly all ad-supported cable entertainment networks. Combined, the eight Nielsen Media measured Scripps networks reach 18 million African American viewers 2+.

“Being seen over-the-air as well as on pay television, our networks led by Bounce and ION have a huge advantage in reaching African American audiences,” said Jodi Chisarick, general sales manager, Scripps Networks. “NuTime Media is a leader in helping marketing partners find and connect with Black viewers and we’re pleased to have NuTime Media work alongside us in telling the story of the impressive reach of Scripps networks in the Black community.”

“Having the opportunity to represent ad-sales for the Scripps brands Bounce, ION and Court TV in providing marketers with the ability to engage with their massive scale in reaching the African American consumers, we are extremely pleased to be on the forefront with Scripps in bringing forward this valuable viewing audience to the ad-community”, said Morris McWilliams, president/CEO NuTime Media.

Scripps reported that Bounce is enjoying ratings growth and that the network beats BET in different dayparts. Helping to drive the viewership gains has been an expanded line-up of blockbuster theatrical moves and original series, including the critically acclaimed and hit show “Johnson,” focusing on four life-long best friends who share the same last name.

Bounce launches another new original series, “Finding Happy,” following life’s ups and downs from the Black female perspective, on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Both “Johnson” and “Finding Happy” come from Eric C. Rhone’s & Cedric The Entertainer production company A Bird & A Bear Entertainment.