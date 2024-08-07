Scripps Names Dave Giles Chief Legal Officer
Scripps also announced that Tamera Hylton takes over as chief ethics officer
CINCINNATI—The board of directors of The E.W. Scripps Company has appointed Scripps deputy general counsel Dave Giles as the company’s new chief legal officer, effective immediately.
Giles, who had been the company's chief ethics officer, replaces Bill Appleton, who announced in January that he would be retiring.
In addition, Tamera Hylton will take over as Scripps’ chief ethics officer, the company announced.
Giles has served as chief ethics officer since 2010 and been with the organization since 2004. He oversees the company’s litigation, including defamation and intellectual property matters, antitrust compliance and regulatory issues involving the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission. He has also overseen Scripps’ employment and labor practice.
A graduate of Washington and Lee University School of Law, Giles is on the boards of the William Allen White Foundation and the Scripps Howard Fund. He is a former chair of the American Bar Association’s Forum on Communications Law and a former board member of Easterseals Redwood.
Prior to joining Scripps, he was an attorney with Baker Hostetler. Before law school, he was a reporter at The Philadelphia Inquirer and USA Today.
Hylton, a Harvard Law School graduate, has been with Scripps since August 2019 and serves as deputy general counsel, head of legal for Scripps Networks. Prior to joining Scripps, Hylton was assistant general counsel for WarnerMedia, where she led legal strategy and execution for content acquisitions and commercialization.
