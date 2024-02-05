Scripps Hires Tony Song to Lead National Network Sales and Advanced TV

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has hired Tony Song for a newly created role of head of network sales and advanced TV, effective Feb. 7.

In the new post, Song will spearhead Scripps' go-to-market strategy and drive long-term revenue growth across all Scripps' national assets, with a strong focus on advanced TV, connected TV, sports and news, the company said.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Song joins Scripps from AMC Networks, where he served as senior vice president of ad sales and partnerships. In this role, he led the ad sales and partnership team responsible for revenue across the network's national media platforms, including linear, digital, connected TV, programmatic, advanced advertising and social media platforms, as well as on-site events and branded content. Prior to AMC Networks, Song led East Coast national media sales for BET and steered national television buying for media agencies MediaEdge, Universal McCann and BBDO.

In announcing the hire, Scripps chief revenue officer Brian Norris said Song's strong industry relationships and deep understanding of the national and CTV marketplaces will help Scripps continue to capture value from industry disruption.

"Scripps has a long history of adapting to meet the shifting needs of the audiences, clients and agency partners we serve," Norris said. "As we continue to grow our portfolio of high-quality news, premium sports and addictive entertainment programming, Tony is the ideal leader to help Scripps into this next chapter of our storied history. He has an impressive track record of leading national teams to deliver innovative solutions for partners and brands, and his understanding of data-driven linear and addressable capabilities will be a tremendous asset for us."

Song holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Albany in New York. He has been named to Cablefax's Diversity List from 2017-2022. He will be based in New York.