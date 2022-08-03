Scripps Extends CEO Symson’s Contract Through 2027
By Tom Butts published
New agreement replaces a three-year contract that began Jan. 1, 2020
CINCINNATI—The board of directors of The E.W. Scripps Company has approved a new contract for Scripps President and CEO Adam P. Symson that runs through Dec. 31, 2027.
The new agreement replaces a three-year contract that began Jan. 1, 2020.
Symson assumed the president and CEO role in August 2017. Since that time, he has engineered the acquisition of ION Media and the creation of a new operating division made up of nine national broadcast networks. He sold the radio station group as well as the Stitcher and Triton businesses and launched company initiatives to expand its NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 opportunity, its connected television distribution and the number of U.S. TV households using digital antennas.
“Adam’s vision and leadership have continually delivered shareholder value through forward-looking strategies that have transformed the company’s financial profile and positioned it for further growth and success,” said Kim Williams, chair of the board. “He is widely respected nationally as an accomplished media executive and a proponent of the First Amendment protections of free press and free speech, and he has fostered a mission-based, performance-focused and inclusive workplace culture. We appreciate Adam’s leadership, and we are pleased to be extending his tenure leading the company.”
Symson pocketed $7.353 million in total compensation for 2021.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
