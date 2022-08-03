Scripps Extends CEO Symson’s Contract Through 2027

CINCINNATI—The board of directors of The E.W. Scripps Company has approved a new contract for Scripps President and CEO Adam P. Symson that runs through Dec. 31, 2027.

The new agreement replaces a three-year contract that began Jan. 1, 2020.

Symson assumed the president and CEO role in August 2017. Since that time, he has engineered the acquisition of ION Media and the creation of a new operating division made up of nine national broadcast networks. He sold the radio station group as well as the Stitcher and Triton businesses and launched company initiatives to expand its NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 opportunity, its connected television distribution and the number of U.S. TV households using digital antennas.

“Adam’s vision and leadership have continually delivered shareholder value through forward-looking strategies that have transformed the company’s financial profile and positioned it for further growth and success,” said Kim Williams, chair of the board. “He is widely respected nationally as an accomplished media executive and a proponent of the First Amendment protections of free press and free speech, and he has fostered a mission-based, performance-focused and inclusive workplace culture. We appreciate Adam’s leadership, and we are pleased to be extending his tenure leading the company.”

Symson pocketed $7.353 million in total compensation for 2021.