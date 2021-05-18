Scripps Bringing OTT Ads to Local Businesses With Amazon

CINCINNATI—E.W. Scripps has announced it is teaming up with Amazon Advertising to provide OTT ads to local businesses. Specifically, Scripps’ Octane OTT sales team will be working with Amazon Advertising.

Octane OTT is a platform for local advertisers to reach cord-cutting audiences across premium OTT video brands and services.

Together, Octane OTT and Amazon Advertising will sell Amazon OTT inventory across IMDb TV, Twitch, network and broadcaster apps and Amazon’s News apps to local businesses.

“Scripps’ collaboration with Amazon Advertising underscores our commitment to help local advertisers engage hard-to-reach consumers and extend the value of their media investment,” said Missy Evenson, vice president of sales for Scripps’ Local Media. “As television advertisers look for ways to reach cord-cutter and cord-never audiences, incremental reach becomes key to any campaign’s success. This initiative is consistent with our commitment to deliver the highest quality brand-safe inventory to our customers while helping them engage these essential audiences.”