Scott Bausback appointed president/CEO of Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz has announced that Scott Bausback will succeed Wolfgang Schmittseifer as president and CEO of Rohde & Schwarz. Schmittseifer has served as CEO since June 2003 and will now return to the company’s corporate headquarters in Munich to take on new responsibilities at a global level.

Bausback has served as COO of the company since December 2009 and reported directly to Schmittseifer. He brings more than 25 years of experience in the test and measurement industry to this key position. He held a variety of sales and marketing management positions during an 18-year tenure at Tektronix, and in 1998, he was named vice president and general manager of its Communications Business unit. In 2001 he joined LeCroy as executive vice president and COO.