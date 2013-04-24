Schneider-Kreuznach Xenon FF-Prime Lenses

SANTA MONICA, CALIF.—Schneider Optics has added a new family of prime lenses designed and built for digital cinematography with full-frame sensor HDSLR and other professional cameras.



The first focal lengths being introduced in the Schneider-Kreuznach Xenon FF-Prime series are 35mm T2.1, 50mm T2.1 and 75mm T2.1. They are available in Nikon F, Canon EOS or PL mounts. Additional wide angle and telephoto lenses will be added soon.



The Xenon full-frame lenses are designed for 4K resolution (4096 × 2304 pixels) and cover the 45mm image circle usable on Canon 5D Mark III and Nikon D800 cameras.



Each compact 3.3-pound lens offers optical and mechanical design for optimized operation, performance and reliability. The circular 14-blade aperture is engineered for a smooth and consistent bokeh. The precision constant volume focusing design ensures that breathing is minimized, and with a 300-degree barrel rotation, the manual focus markings offer accuracy and repeatability. The lenses are also color-matched for consistency.



Engineered for compatibility with industry standard cine-style accessories, the Xenon FF-Primes feature identical external dimensions and positioning of focus and gear rings in each focal length. The oversized focus and distance scales are readable on both sides of the lens. To accommodate filters and other accessories, each lens has a 100mm front diameter and a standard 95mm thread.



