ScheduALL launches certification program
ScheduALL has launched the ScheduALL Certification Program. The program includes training and a certification exam. Instructor-led, hands-on training and testing, beginning in March, will be available several times a year in Los Angeles, New York, London and in cities in other major markets. The program will cover both the ScheduALL and ScheduLINK products.
