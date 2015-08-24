SBE Elects Jerry Massey President

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced the results of the 2015 election for its national board of directors, with Jerry Massey, corporate regional engineer, southeast at Entercom Greenville, being elected as the society’s president. Massey will serve a one-year term as officer that begins on Oct. 14.

Jerry Massey

Other officers elected for one-year terms include Jim Leifer, director of engineering and IT at iHeartMedia/South Florida, as vice president; Ted Hand, director of engineer/operations at CMG-Charlotte, as secretary; and Andrea Cummins, managing partner AC Video Solutions, as treasurer.

Those elected to serve on the board of directors for two years include Mark Fehlig, senior engineer, RF Spectrucm, Osborne Engineering; Michael Hendrickson, chief engineer, American Public Media Group; Ched Keiler, senior engineer, ISC/E Three; Jeff Keith, senior product development engineer, Wheatstone; Kevin Plumb, vice president, video/audio platform technologies, ESPN Technology; RJ Russell, vice president of engineer, Fox 29 Philadelphia.

The SBE national board of directors is responsible for the development of policy and determines the program and services the society provides to its members. All those elected will begin their terms Oct. 14 during the SBE Membership Meeting.